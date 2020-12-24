$0.74 EPS Expected for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cheniere Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.89. Cheniere Energy posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cheniere Energy.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.30). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company.

NYSE LNG traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.21. 1,212,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,813. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.78. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $67.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.61.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

