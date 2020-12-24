$0.97 EPS Expected for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Washington Trust Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $57.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WASH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Washington Trust Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WASH traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $44.11. 1,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,365. The company has a market cap of $761.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.92. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.86 and a 12 month high of $54.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $1,667,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,628,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

