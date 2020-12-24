$1.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) will report earnings per share of $1.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rogers’ earnings. Rogers reported earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rogers will report full year earnings of $4.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $4.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.45. Rogers had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $201.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.25 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Rogers from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

In related news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.46, for a total transaction of $186,690.00. Also, VP Benjamin Mcneil Buckley sold 275 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $32,433.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,563 in the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Rogers by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 5.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.3% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 12.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rogers stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,191. Rogers has a 52-week low of $75.72 and a 52-week high of $159.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.75 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.82 and a 200 day moving average of $122.70.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

