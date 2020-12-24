$1.92 EPS Expected for Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) to post earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xperi’s earnings. Xperi reported earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Xperi will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.94 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xperi.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.00 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%.

XPER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $128,239.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,002.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xperi by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,103,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284,297 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Xperi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,068,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xperi by 367.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,001,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,782,000 after purchasing an additional 787,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Xperi by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,577,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,286,000 after acquiring an additional 786,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Xperi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,663,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,078. Xperi has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -35.79 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Xperi’s payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

