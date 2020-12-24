12,600 Shares in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 2,452.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 153,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 147,938 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $758,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the third quarter worth approximately $387,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 10.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 162,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,247,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,870,000 after purchasing an additional 13,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

RPAI opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 848.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.81. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Retail Properties of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

