17,168 Shares in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,179,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,700,000 after acquiring an additional 153,826 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,042,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,482,000 after acquiring an additional 103,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 40.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,514,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,789 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 26.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,240,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 259,198 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 21.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 798,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 138,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Athersys news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 477,100 shares in the company, valued at $963,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATHX. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Athersys in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Athersys in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of ATHX stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $375.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of -1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20. Athersys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $4.38.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

