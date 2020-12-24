24,821 Shares in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,476,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,561,000 after buying an additional 501,114 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 13.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,426,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,841,000 after acquiring an additional 998,388 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 7.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,393,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,651,000 after acquiring an additional 305,706 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 11.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,110,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,755,000 after purchasing an additional 216,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,036,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,191,000 after purchasing an additional 465,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan purchased 1,631 shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $25,003.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,213.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FMBI opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.25.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $183.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.72 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

