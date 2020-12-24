$25.17 Million in Sales Expected for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to announce sales of $25.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.23 million and the lowest is $25.10 million. Mitek Systems posted sales of $22.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year sales of $116.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $115.80 million to $117.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $132.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mitek Systems.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $30.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $18.75. 353,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,949. Mitek Systems has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $797.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.56 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average of $11.93.

In other Mitek Systems news, Director William K. Aulet sold 24,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $299,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Gray sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $36,738.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,276.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 320,924 shares of company stock worth $4,474,826. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Mitek Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Mitek Systems by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mitek Systems (MITK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.