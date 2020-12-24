$271.85 Million in Sales Expected for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to announce $271.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $289.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $257.40 million. Comstock Resources reported sales of $289.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year sales of $843.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $767.20 million to $954.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Comstock Resources.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $178.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.00 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRK. Truist cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.31.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at $53,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 33.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 355.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth $57,000. 16.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRK stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 56,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,876. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.71. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comstock Resources (CRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.