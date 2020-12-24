$273.21 Million in Sales Expected for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to announce sales of $273.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $258.20 million and the highest is $290.43 million. Astec Industries posted sales of $283.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Astec Industries.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.99 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASTE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astec Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Astec Industries from $47.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Astec Industries by 67.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Astec Industries during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 15.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Astec Industries during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

ASTE stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.97 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $63.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Astec Industries (ASTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.