$279.48 Million in Sales Expected for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will post sales of $279.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Masimo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $279.83 million and the lowest is $279.00 million. Masimo reported sales of $247.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Masimo.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $278.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.43.

In related news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 10,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,056. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 6,038 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total value of $1,638,169.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,140,675.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 278,697 shares of company stock valued at $71,387,709. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 242,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,362,000 after buying an additional 47,336 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Masimo by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Masimo by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,244,000 after buying an additional 73,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MASI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $265.70. 1,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,218. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo has a 52 week low of $143.90 and a 52 week high of $273.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.44.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masimo (MASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.