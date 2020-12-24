$3.81 Billion in Sales Expected for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) will announce $3.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon posted sales of $4.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year sales of $15.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.72 billion to $15.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.19 billion to $15.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Bank of New York Mellon.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BK shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.74.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,493,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $714,760,000 after purchasing an additional 50,870 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,070,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,125,000 after purchasing an additional 653,317 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,686,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,569 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,883,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,691,000 after purchasing an additional 948,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,819,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,494,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.07. 62,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,813,609. The Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.