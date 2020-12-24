31,600 Shares in Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Millendo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 856.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 201,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 180,462 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Millendo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $297,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 135,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Millendo Therapeutics alerts:

MLND stock opened at $2.27 on Thursday. Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $9.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $43.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.12. On average, analysts predict that Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millendo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.