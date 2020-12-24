32,364 Shares in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 43,499 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 14,185 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter worth $564,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 40.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 178,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 51,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 130.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

NASDAQ HOMB opened at $19.55 on Thursday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $21.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average of $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $176.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $29,536.00. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

