3,836 Shares in JFrog Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FROG) Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FROG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth $559,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,926,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,598,000.

OTCMKTS:FROG opened at $67.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.79 and its 200 day moving average is $337.67. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $57.14 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20.

JFrog (OTCMKTS:FROG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $38.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. JFrog’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

FROG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on JFrog in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on JFrog in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Summit Redstone initiated coverage on JFrog in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.13.

JFrog Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

