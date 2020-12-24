$55.66 Million in Sales Expected for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will report sales of $55.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.43 million and the highest is $56.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year sales of $246.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $245.80 million to $247.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $288.60 million, with estimates ranging from $287.43 million to $289.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $58.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.01 million.

DCT opened at $43.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.67. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.09.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

