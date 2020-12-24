$553.08 Million in Sales Expected for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to announce $553.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $549.38 million to $556.58 million. Amedisys reported sales of $500.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year sales of $2.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $544.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.09 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.54.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $292.37. 571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,111. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.75. Amedisys has a one year low of $132.95 and a one year high of $296.20. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $378,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,570 shares in the company, valued at $7,704,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total transaction of $235,579.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $1,061,795. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

