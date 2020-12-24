$588.62 Million in Sales Expected for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to post $588.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $619.57 million and the lowest is $564.52 million. KAR Auction Services posted sales of $671.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $593.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.45 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

In related news, Director Mary Ellen Smith bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 2,307.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,277 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 234.4% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,538,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,713 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 43.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,725,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,508,000 after acquiring an additional 821,393 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,558,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 785,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after buying an additional 437,542 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KAR Auction Services stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,620. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

