$69.30 Million in Sales Expected for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will announce $69.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.80 million. QCR reported sales of $69.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full year sales of $270.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $269.80 million to $272.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $232.65 million, with estimates ranging from $224.10 million to $241.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover QCR.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $82.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. QCR had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 18.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QCRH shares. Raymond James raised their target price on QCR from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of QCR from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Shares of QCRH stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $39.68. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,835. The stock has a market cap of $626.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.12. QCR has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

In other QCR news, CAO Nick W. Anderson acquired 1,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $60,510.78. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 413 shares in the company, valued at $13,604.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 20.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 10.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 14.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 17.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the second quarter valued at $435,000. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QCR (QCRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.