6,945 Shares in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Shake Shack by 23.6% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 376,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,251,000 after acquiring an additional 71,746 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Shake Shack by 10.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Shake Shack from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush downgraded Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

SHAK stock opened at $87.85 on Thursday. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -418.33 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.16 and its 200-day moving average is $65.21.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $5,952,750.00. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,756,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,364 shares in the company, valued at $95,848.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,385 shares of company stock worth $42,556,533 over the last quarter. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

