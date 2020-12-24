8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.48

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.48 and last traded at $33.03, with a volume of 26112 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.48.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EGHT shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Get 8X8 alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day moving average is $17.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $129.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.06 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. Analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vikram Verma sold 4,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $67,790.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,428.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $26,665.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,584.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,326 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 411.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 161,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 129,655 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in 8X8 by 10.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 66,832 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in 8X8 by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,794,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,717,000 after purchasing an additional 137,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.