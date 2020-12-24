$9.30 Million in Sales Expected for Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will announce $9.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.80 million and the highest is $9.80 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $7.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $29.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.50 million to $29.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $28.95 million, with estimates ranging from $28.90 million to $29.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 million.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.74. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,583 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.