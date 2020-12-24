Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) VP Sells $2,117,245.72 in Stock

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $2,117,245.72.

Abiomed stock opened at $304.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.82, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.06 and its 200 day moving average is $275.86. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $319.19.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.89 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Abiomed’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter valued at $106,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ABMD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abiomed from $217.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.60.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

