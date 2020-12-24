Achain (ACT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.16 Million

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. Achain has a market cap of $5.60 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Achain has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00046784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.69 or 0.00332440 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00030935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00016815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Achain

Achain is a coin. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 979,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official website is www.achain.com . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Achain Coin Trading

Achain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

