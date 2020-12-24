Acorn Income Fund Ltd (AIF.L) (LON:AIF) Shares Down 0.9%

Acorn Income Fund Ltd (AIF.L) (LON:AIF) shares dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 300.06 ($3.92) and last traded at GBX 300.27 ($3.92). Approximately 46,028 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 36,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 303 ($3.96).

The firm has a market cap of £49.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 300.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 264.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.11, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a GBX 5.75 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Acorn Income Fund Ltd (AIF.L)’s payout ratio is currently -0.65%.

In related news, insider John Nigel Ward acquired 10,000 shares of Acorn Income Fund Ltd (AIF.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.08) per share, with a total value of £15,900 ($20,773.45).

Acorn Income Fund Ltd (AIF.L) Company Profile (LON:AIF)

Acorn Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Premier Asset Management (Guernsey) Ltd. It is co-managed by Unicorn Asset Management Limited and Premier Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

