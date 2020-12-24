Active Energy Group PLC (AEG.L) (LON:AEG) Shares Gap Down to $0.90

Active Energy Group PLC (AEG.L) (LON:AEG) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.90, but opened at $0.83. Active Energy Group PLC (AEG.L) shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 21,967,496 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,627.67, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of £12.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.64.

Active Energy Group PLC engages in the development and commercialization of biomass into renewable energy pellet products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Forestry & Natural Resources and CoalSwitch. It offers CoalSwitch, a biomass-based fuel that utilizes low-value forestry, and agricultural residues and energy crops; and PeatSwitch, a steam beneficiated and soil substrate product, which is made from waste fiber.

