Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Sharon Benzeno Sells 417 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Sharon Benzeno sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $24,661.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sharon Benzeno also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Sharon Benzeno sold 6,770 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $330,849.90.

On Thursday, November 19th, Sharon Benzeno sold 416 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $20,325.76.

On Monday, November 2nd, Sharon Benzeno sold 6,772 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $308,667.76.

On Monday, October 19th, Sharon Benzeno sold 417 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $21,371.25.

On Thursday, October 1st, Sharon Benzeno sold 6,771 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $328,867.47.

ADPT opened at $65.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.69. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $65.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.92 and a beta of 0.28.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.58 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ADPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,653 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,952,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,571,000 after purchasing an additional 713,320 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,455,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,786,000 after purchasing an additional 176,019 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,847,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,871,000 after purchasing an additional 124,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,417,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,087,000 after purchasing an additional 538,418 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

