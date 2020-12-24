Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.93.

AMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE AMG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.76. 3,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.74. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $102.79.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $494.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at $37,961,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2,667.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,354,000 after buying an additional 353,615 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,367,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,501,000 after buying an additional 237,834 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 787.5% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 170,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after buying an additional 151,252 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 874,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,210,000 after buying an additional 87,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

