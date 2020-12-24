Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) will announce $16.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $19.08 million. Agenus posted sales of $34.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year sales of $74.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.90 million to $80.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $64.33 million, with estimates ranging from $41.00 million to $89.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Agenus.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agenus in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Agenus from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Agenus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Agenus by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 573.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGEN stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.40. 53,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,566,070. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.89. Agenus has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.63. The company has a market cap of $646.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.93.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agenus (AGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.