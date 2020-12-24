AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.21

AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.21 and traded as high as $26.63. AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund shares last traded at $25.59, with a volume of 7,915 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM) by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,769 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned about 5.61% of AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

