Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agilysys, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions to corporate and public-sector customers, with special expertise in select vertical markets, including retail and hospitality. The company uses technology-including hardware, software and services-to help customers resolve their most complicated IT needs. The company possesses expertise in enterprise architecture and high availability, infrastructure optimization, storage and resource management, and business continuity; and provides industry-specific software, services and expertise to the retail and hospitality markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Agilysys operates extensively throughout North America, with additional sales offices in the United Kingdom and China. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AGYS. National Securities downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Agilysys from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Shares of AGYS traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.03. 2,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,113. The company has a market cap of $967.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 1.44. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $42.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.31.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $44,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,204.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Agilysys in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Agilysys by 8.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Agilysys by 17.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Agilysys by 7.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Agilysys in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

