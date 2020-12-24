AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Trading Up 8.5%

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) shares were up 8.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 3,151,918 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 3,705,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIKI. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma in the second quarter valued at $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Spherix Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company's platform consists of patented technology from leading universities and researchers and in the process of developing an innovative therapeutic drug platform through partnerships with world renowned educational institutions, including The University of Texas at Austin and Wake Forest University.

