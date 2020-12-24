Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Hits $0.0030

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 37.1% lower against the US dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $3.14 million and $1.36 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00252938 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00035127 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00040265 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000706 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,744,077 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

