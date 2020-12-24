Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Down to $256.18

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $256.18, but opened at $237.68. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $225.63, with a volume of 863,207 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.39.

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $13.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

