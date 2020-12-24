Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Down to $256.18

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $256.18, but opened at $237.68. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $225.63, with a volume of 863,207 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.39.
The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.
About Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
