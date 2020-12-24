ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Reaches Market Cap of $3.13 Million

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. ALL BEST ICO has a total market cap of $3.13 million and $226,672.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded 83.2% lower against the dollar. One ALL BEST ICO token can currently be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00136385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00021807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.47 or 0.00674425 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00151263 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.27 or 0.00373782 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00062572 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00095288 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 486,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,999,899 tokens. The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com

ALL BEST ICO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALL BEST ICO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALL BEST ICO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

