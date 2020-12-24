Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The Company’s principal product offering includes a variety of spinal implant products and systems consisted of components, such as spine screws and rods, spinal spacers, plates, and various biologics offerings. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alphatec in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Alphatec in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC remained flat at $$14.10 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 289,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,723. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average is $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 million. Research analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Sponsel sold 89,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $852,290.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 571,840 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 62,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $540,741.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,016,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,713.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphatec by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

