AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Announces $5.00 None Dividend

AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 5.00 per share on Tuesday, January 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st.

Shares of NYSE:DIT opened at $103.44 on Thursday. AMCON Distributing has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $106.22. The firm has a market cap of $56.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $426.44 million for the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

