Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH)’s share price rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 1,046,374 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 748,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ameri stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Ameri at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ameri Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides SAP cloud, digital, and enterprise services worldwide. The company offers cloud services, including public, private, and hybrid cloud services, as well as SAP S/4 HANA, SAP SuccessFactors, and SAP Hybris cloud migration; and cloud automation solutions.

