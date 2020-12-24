American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Trading 6.4% Higher

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)’s stock price traded up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.87 and last traded at $24.67. 480,679 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 287,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $695.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in American Superconductor by 7.8% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,220,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 88,500 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 40.0% in the second quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 350,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 251.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 258,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 185,049 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $3,186,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 3.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 181,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the period. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

