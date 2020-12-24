Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.08.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMP. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $189.69. 6,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,488. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $198.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $98,716.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $59,228.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,619 shares of company stock worth $7,392,680 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 16.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,716,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,358,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,040 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,575,000 after purchasing an additional 638,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,878,000 after purchasing an additional 382,007 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 995,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,342,000 after buying an additional 344,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,036,000 after buying an additional 316,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

