Analysts Anticipate Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to Post $0.49 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will report $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Capital Product Partners reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $33.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.64 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPLP. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Capital Product Partners from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Capital Product Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Capital Product Partners by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,076,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after buying an additional 63,494 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.36. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

