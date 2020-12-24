Analysts Anticipate Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Carter Bankshares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Carter Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carter Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carter Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

CARE traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.62. 20 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,756. Carter Bankshares has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $24.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average of $7.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the second quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 381.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Carter Bankshares by 72.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

