Analysts Anticipate Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $744.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will announce $744.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $733.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $753.03 million. Nu Skin Enterprises posted sales of $583.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $703.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

NUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised Nu Skin Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.57.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,410. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.35. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $57.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.89 and its 200 day moving average is $48.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $544,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 91,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,984,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $381,710.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,825,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,393 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,306. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 781,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 55.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 709,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 252,803 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $31,957,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,348,000 after purchasing an additional 345,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

