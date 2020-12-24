Analysts Expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to Post $0.69 EPS

Brokerages predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) will report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.67. Altra Industrial Motion reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.41. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $437.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIMC. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,454. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.01. Altra Industrial Motion has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $59.50. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

In related news, VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,245. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd Patriacca sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,632 shares of company stock valued at $4,170,020 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 108.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 181.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

