Analysts Expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $541.46 Million

Brokerages expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will announce sales of $541.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $536.14 million and the highest is $546.77 million. American Equity Investment Life posted sales of $588.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $798.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.44 million. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of AEL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,604. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.37. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is currently 5.36%.

In other news, Director David S. Mulcahy acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.57 per share, for a total transaction of $195,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,851.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,356,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,710,000 after purchasing an additional 203,035 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,423,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,292,000 after purchasing an additional 69,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,170,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,912,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,120,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,091,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

