Analysts Expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.53) and the highest is $0.43. Madison Square Garden Sports reported earnings per share of $3.93 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 118.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year earnings of ($3.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.10) to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Madison Square Garden Sports.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $57.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.35 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Madison Square Garden Sports as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

NASDAQ MSGS traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $177.54. 340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,094. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12 month low of $140.15 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.87.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.