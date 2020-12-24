Analysts Expect Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $800.44 Million

Analysts expect Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) to post sales of $800.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meritor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $706.80 million to $894.07 million. Meritor reported sales of $901.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritor will report full-year sales of $3.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.00 million. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTOR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In related news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $51,126.39. Also, CAO Paul Bialy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $186,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,169.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,595 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,490. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meritor during the second quarter worth $15,868,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meritor by 7.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 648,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,842,000 after purchasing an additional 47,558 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meritor by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 339,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 18,413 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Meritor by 2,875.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 204,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 198,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 204,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 30,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MTOR stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.96. 3,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,385. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 2.24. Meritor has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

