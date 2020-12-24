Analysts Expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $600.30 Million

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

Wall Street analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will post $600.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $600.70 million and the lowest is $600.01 million. MKS Instruments reported sales of $499.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $589.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.55 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.18.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $62,793.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,575.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 1,261.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

MKSI traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $148.34. 1,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,563. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $66.87 and a fifty-two week high of $158.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

