Analysts Set 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Target Price at $5.00

Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

NMTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Monday, September 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,591,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $623,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 763.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 107,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 17.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NMTR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.89. 26,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,174,274. 9 Meters Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

