Analysts Set CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Target Price at $40.25

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIR. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 27.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 4.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 581.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

CIR traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,088. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.17. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $46.79. The company has a market cap of $738.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.63.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

